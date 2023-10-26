IMPD: Person Hit and Killed by Car on City’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was hit and killed by a car on the city’s east side. The accident happened around 8 a.m. at E. 38th Street and N. Shadeland Avenue. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and eventually died from their injuries.

The driver in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

Traffic was disrupted in the area for several hours during the investigation.

The number of crashes involving pedestrians in Indianapolis has increased by 17% this year compared to the same period in 2021. With a few months left, there are concerns that this number may rise further. According to IMPD, there have been at least 250 such crashes so far this year, which is 37 more than the same period last year.

For comparison, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, there were 125 pedestrian fatalities in Indiana in 2021, including 27 in Indianapolis, as per IMPD data.