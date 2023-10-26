Indiana Congresswoman Houchin Introduces Bill to Address Dyslexia

INDIANAPOLIS — Congresswoman Erin Houchin has introduced the 21st Century Dyslexia Act, which aims to update how dyslexia is identified. The legislation ensures that students with this learning disability are not overlooked.

Houchin is a mother of a high school student with dyslexia who has advocated tirelessly for students facing learning challenges since her son was diagnosed in the third grade. According to Houchin, creating a law that centers on dyslexia would help define and detect the condition more quickly.

“We didn’t even have the definition for dyslexia in Indiana until 2015,” Houchin told Tony Katz and the Morning News. “When I was in the General Assembly, I passed the Universal Screening Bill, so now we are screening students in K-2 [grades] for dyslexia.”

Houchin claims many Indiana children need to receive adequate support.

“Many kids were, and still are, falling through the cracks and misdiagnosed or misidentified or under unidentified and not receiving proper accommodations.”

