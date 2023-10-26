INDIANAPOLIS — Head-coach Rick Carlisle signed a multi-year contract extension with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, according to ESPN.
Carlisle signed this extension after recording his 897th career win on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards 143 – 120. Carlisle, 63, rejoined the Pacers organization back in 2021 after the firing of the previous head-coach Nate McMillan.
Carlisle has been one of the leaders in Indiana’s rebuilding efforts since 2021. The organization has managed to provide him with two three point threats in Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, who were both acquired from the Sacramento Kings last season.
His first stint as the Pacers head-coach lasted from 2003 to 2007 before he left to lead the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Championship in 2011. While the exact terms of his new contract are not yet known, Carlisle’s 2021 contract was set for four years and $29 million.
The post Pacers Head-Coach Rick Carlisle Signs Multi-Year Extension With Team appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Pacers Head-Coach Rick Carlisle Signs Multi-Year Extension With Team was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Woman Arrested for Helping Mother Commit Murder
-
10 Black Family-Friendly Activities To Explore This Fall
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father