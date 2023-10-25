Three Indy Murder Cases Brought One Step Closer to the End

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office closed the book on three murder cases this week.

First on the list was Alsham Laster, who was sentenced Wednesday to 62 years in prison for the July 2021 killing of his girlfriend Latisha Burnett.

Burnett was found shot to death inside of a house on the west side of Indianapolis over two years ago. Police learned the house belonged to Laster, who was eventually tracked down after having been gone for a week prior to Burnett being found. Laster had bloody sweatpants and work equipment in his car, and a picture of Latisha Burnett on his phone in which she’s wearing the same clothes she was wearing when found dead.

“This is a devastating instance of domestic violence, and we are proud to have secured justice for Ms. Burnett’s loved ones in the wake of her tragic death,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated in a press release. “It is crucial that we as a community speak up and take action when the signs of an abusive relationship are present.”

The prosecutor’s office also announced this week Anthony Dibiah was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the murder of his 10-year-old son Nakota Kelly in July of 2020. Dibiah pled guilty but mentally ill in September, but still received close to the maximum sentence.

Finally, Marcus Minor was found guilty for the 2021 murder of Melissa Smith and attempted murder of another woman. Police say Smith, the unnamed woman, and a man named Austin Smith were found in a car on the night of January 12th, 2021. Melissa and Austin Smith were dead.

The surviving woman told police she had just arrived at the house on North Pasadena Street with her two-year-old when she saw Marcus Minor and Melissa Smith arguing.

Phone records also place Minor at the scene that night. He was found not guilty of killing Austin Smith.

