Ohio Woman Scams Credit Unions, Leads High-Speed Chase in Indiana

MONROE COUNTY, IND — An Ohio woman allegedly scammed thousands of dollars from credit unions and led police on a high-speed chase.

The Crane Federal Credit Union on Jonathan Drive reported the fraudulent activity to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a woman entered the credit union’s lobby and presented a driver’s license that appeared to be counterfeit. She claimed to be a member of the credit union, but her actions raised suspicions among the workers. The credit union immediately alerted the authorities to investigate the matter.

Police say she withdrew $25,000 using false identification at Crane Credit Union branches in Plainfield and Franklin.

While driving north on N. Curry Road, deputies spotted a vehicle that matched the description provided by bank employees. The woman driving the car refused to stop when deputies attempted to pull her over on Vernal Pike. Instead, she led police on a high-speed chase heading north on the busy I-69.

Police say the woman driving a rental white Chevy Equinox drove erratically at speeds up to 120 mph.

Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located the Equinox and resumed pursuit on I-69 near Liberty Church Road. A Bargersville Police Department vehicle executed a successful PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Police have seized $3,944 in cash along with a stash of fake identification cards. The woman behind these possessions has been identified as Mary Misener, who is a resident of Ohio. She is facing multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, identity deception, and leaving the scene of an accident.

In Monroe County, Misener faced multiple charges, including fraud, identity deception, resisting law enforcement, possession of false government identification, and reckless driving.

