Jay Electronica Materializes From Dormant Volcano, Teases New Music

Jay Electronica isn’t as elusive as he’s been in times past, but nobody would accuse him of being a high-volume shooter and that might be a good thing. The New Orleans lyricist is seemingly teasing new music although we aren’t quite sure what the final product will be titled.

On Monday, Jay Electronica shared a post on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring the image of a UAP shining a beam of light on a wooded field. As the post animates, a guitar-laced loop and vocals from an unidentified source are heard.

If you’re a fan of Jay Elec, his vocal tone and dense songwriting seem like they would fit right at home on the track. Captioning the post with “ALBUM TIME,” the image features the word “LEAFLETS” in the forefront while underneath in smaller letters, “Bismillah Boys.”

It could be assumed that the song’s name is “LEAFLETS” while Bismillah Boys will be the title of the full-length. Jay Electronica also used the post to tag dozens of artists he’s worked with in the past and perhaps as an invitation to bring the project to fruition.

Roc Nation, Erykah Badu, Rory, The Alchemist, Bun B, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Conway The Machine, Rapsody, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Ferg, Killer Mike, Jadakiss, and more are among the tagged figures in the post with many of them responding to the call.

