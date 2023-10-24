IMPD: Two Killed in Separate Shootings Monday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after separate shootings in Indianapolis Monday night.

The first shooting happened a few minutes before 9 p.m. Indy Metro Police say they were called to an apartment building on West Ray Street, where they found a male who had been shot.

That male died at the scene. Police say they have also identified a male suspect in this shooting.

IMPD homicide detectives will be making an arrest in the homicide from W Ray St that occurred earlier tonight. Detectives are actively working this investigation. More details will be provided Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/SzIYjAZfJe — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 24, 2023

The second shooting happened a few minutes before 10 p.m. on Osceola Lane. IMPD says the woman was originally in “extremely critical condition,” but she later died.

Officers have arrested another male suspect in connection with this shooting.

The suspect in the homicide on W Ray St is an adult male. IMPD homicide detectives ALSO arrested an adult male in the homicide that occurred in the 3100 block of Osceola Lane last night. More details will be provided later today. https://t.co/Sz2iYEHHEz — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 24, 2023

Neither of the two victims have been identified at this time.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, please call the IMPD Homicide Office or contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers are on scene of an officer-involved shooting near E 25th St and Dr. Andrew J Brown Blvd. No officers were reported to be injured. A PIO is responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/bZC08JsRGH — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 24, 2023

