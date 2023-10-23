Police Investigating Armed Robbery of I.U. Student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police say they are still searching for a suspect after hearing that an Indiana University student was robbed Sunday.
Early Sunday morning, a message posted to the IU Police and Public Safety Facebook page warned those near the 13th and Fee parking lot to “trust [their] instincts and take safe shelter.”
The student told police that he/she was getting a ride with the suspect following an “off-campus event,” but the suspect later stole his/her phone, watch, backpack, shoes, and wallet.
That suspect was described as being a “mixed-race male” who was wearing “dark clothing.”
Officers think he then left campus. They have not provided any further updates about where he might have gone, or if they have any leads. They did ask students to “remain vigilant” and tell police of any “suspicious activity.”
If you know anything about this incident, please call campus police, or dial 9-1-1.
