Armed Robbery on IU Campus Over Homecoming Weekend

BLOOMINGTON — An armed robbery took place on the IU campus around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the 13th and Fee parking lot, near the Foster dorms.
Police say that a student was driven home from an off-campus event, shortly after getting the student home the driver proceeded to steal their phone, watch, backpack, shoes, and wallet.
Police had originally ordered students to shelter and lock their doors before saying the threat was over around 5:15 a.m. They claim the suspect appeared to have left campus.
Police describe the suspect as wearing dark clothes. They have yet to give a description of the car the suspect was driving.
IUPD is still searching for the suspect, there is an ongoing investigation. The robbery took place during IU’s homecoming weekend. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact IUPD.
