Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.

STATEWIDE — The Indiana High School Marching Band State Finals will be held in this weekend. The finals will are divided into Classes A, B, C, and D which represent the size of the school the band represents.
A list of the ten finalists for each class is available below.
Class A
Class B
Class C
Class D
Tickets, times, and more information are available on inbands.com. The finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28th at Lucas Oil Stadium.
