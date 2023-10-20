Listen Live
John Legend Is Launching It’s Good, A Food & Travel App

"Reinventing how we save and share our most favorite places to eat and drink."

October 20, 2023

John Legend wants to share his love of the finer things with the world. The singer is launching a food and travel recommendation app.

Blavity is reporting the R&B crooner will take a stab at tech with a new platform aimed at enriching your palette and passport. It’s Good will offer services similar to Yelp stating that “a restaurant rec from one trusted friend is more valuable than recs from 10,000 strangers.” The app will allow you to review eateries and hot spots but will also offer users the visibility to see the top picks of their contacts on social media. Additionally, it will have contributions from noted figures for an extra touch of celebrity. According to an exclusive interview with The Wrap the rating system is also intentionally different. “It’s actually not even built for negative comments,” John Legend explained. “Either you recommend it or you don’t.”

The “Ordinary People” singer expressed his enthusiasm in a formal statement via the app’s website. “My friends always reach out to me for ‘my list’ of restaurants in the cities I’ve visited,” the “Green Light” he said. “With It’s Good, we sought to create a trusted community for food lovers to recommend their favorite spots and discover new ones through a user-friendly platform that’s easily shareable and beautiful.”

You can join the waitlist for It’s Good here. 

