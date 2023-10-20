Questlove is a busy guy, but he still finds time for his passions. One of those is building with talented artists, and the Roots frontman’s collab with renowned Scotch brand the Balvenie, a digital interview series called Quest For Craft, recently launched its third season.
The series’ purpose is officially billed as a “journey to uncover the convergence of craft and creativity” and along the way it has picked up a Webbie Award. The third season, which features insightful interviews with Anderson.Paak, Lena Waithe and more, is available exclusively on The Balvenie’s YouTube channel, right now.
All the interviews were filmed on location at the famed Electric Lady Studios, and the Balvenie was flowing, making for some dope conversation. In all there are four new episodes—with Yo-Yo Ma and Fred Armisen in addition to the aforementioned.
Check out Questlove’s interview with Anderson.Paak below.
Questlove x The Balvenie Launch ‘Quest For Craft’ Season 3 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
