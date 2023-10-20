Megan Thee Stallion & 1501 Certified Entertainment Agree To Part Ways

1501 Certified Entertainment will no longer be a thorn in the side of Megan Thee Stallion.

Spotted on Vulture via Billboard, the years of back and forth and court battles between Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment have finally ended after both parties agreed to “amicably part ways.”

The Houston Hip-Hop star and Carl Crawford’s imprint “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” lawyers revealed to Billboard on October 19.

The terms of the agreement were unavailable in Billboard’s reporting.

The news further confirms Megan Thee Stallion’s newfound independence after revealing to the Hotties that she is no longer on a label and will fund her next project, which seems to be on the way.

To show there is no more ill will between them, Carl Crawford, who wasn’t shy about bumping his gums and attacking his former artist throughout their legal battle, told Billboard that he and his label “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

The Road To Freedom Was A Hard-Fought One For Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s road to freedom from her now former label was a hard-fought one. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper filed multiple lawsuits against 1501 due to her deal that she alleged was “unconscionable,” with the support of her management, Roc Nation.

In our previous reporting, Thee Stallion accused her former label of trying to sabotage the release of her last project, Traumazine, the final album in her deal, and is owed money from missing royalties.

Thee Stallion’s lawyers even claimed that 1501 was draining its bank accounts to avoid paying Megan Thee Stallion.

The label countered, claiming Thee Stallion owed them money from her tours.

Congrats to Thee Stallion on getting her freedom.

—

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty

