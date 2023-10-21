First Round of Aid Goes to Gaza

RAFAH BORDER CROSSING — For the first time since the current war between Israel and Palestine began, a convoy headed into Gaza to provide humanitarian relief.

WFP welcomes today’s opening of the #RafahCrossing which enabled a first convoy of trucks to bring in urgently needed food, water, and other essential supplies into #Gaza. Part of the convoy — three trucks carrying 60 metric tons of WFP emergency food. — World Food Programme (@WFP) October 21, 2023

International aid organizations have been working to send support to the Middle East, especially as Israel has cut off significant access to water, food, and electricity in Gaza. But, sending help to the region has proven difficult.

Saturday morning, trucks and cars finally drove into Gaza from Egypt, carrying a variety of essentials such as food and medicine. The United Nations is expected to distribute the items.

WHO health supplies move towards Gaza The supplies include trauma medicines and supplies for 1200 people and portable trauma bags for on-the-spot stabilization of up to 235 injured people. They also include chronic diseases medicines and treatments for 1500 people and basic… pic.twitter.com/LTGDMcPPtk — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 21, 2023

Activists are hoping to see more fuel delivered to the region, so that Palestinian hospitals and other important structures will have their power restored. At this time, Israel is resisting those pleas.

Thousands have died on both sides in the two weeks since Palestinian militant group Hamas performed a surprise invasion of Israel. About 1,400 Israelis have been killed, as well as more than 4,000 people in Gaza.

While western nations have largely shown support for Israel, many – including U.S. President Joe Biden – have emphasized that they do not support attacks that kill innocent civilians, especially in the wake of the bombings of hospitals and other shelters in Gaza.

This morning, I spoke with @IsraeliPM and reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel’s defense, underscored the importance of operating consistent with the law of war, discussed moving humanitarian aid into Gaza, and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/5iAOLbMPu7 — President Biden (@POTUS) October 20, 2023

Saturday’s supplies are not expected to support people in the region for very long, and it is also unclear if relief organizations will be allowed to continue sending support via the Rafah Border Crossing.

“The people of Gaza need a commitment for much, much more – a continuous delivery of aid to Gaza at a scale that is needed.” — @antonioguterres as first humanitarian convoy filled with lifesaving aid passes through Rafah crossing into Gaza on Saturday. https://t.co/fxDrmpEedZ pic.twitter.com/Rtdo5XOlzM — United Nations (@UN) October 21, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protestors have been gathering around the world, including on Monument Circle. They argue that Israel’s war with Hamas is killing innocent people who simply want to live freely.

Israel and Palestine have historically disagreed over land ownership, control of the city of Jerusalem, and religion.

