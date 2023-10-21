IMPD: Two People Shot and Killed in Separate Incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed in separate shootings, according to Indianapolis Metro Police.

Around 1:30 a.m., law enforcement received a call about a shooting incident at Jack’s Liquors in the 5500 block of Georgetown Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis. When cops arrived, they found a man shot.

Shortly after that, officers were dispatched to another shooting at the Shell Gas at the intersection of East 21st Street and North Emerson Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis. The man died at the scene.

