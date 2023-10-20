INDIANAPOLIS — While next summer may seem far away, the theme of the 2024 Indiana State Fair has already been announced!

Next summer, the State Fair will be partnering with Indy’s art museum to host “The Art & Nature of Fun, presented by Newfields.” The event will run between August 2nd and August 18th, 2024.

Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair, said, “The…theme reflects our commitment to bringing together the creativity of art and the wonders of nature to inspire and engage our visitors.”

Newfields President Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette emphasized, “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the beauty and magic of Newfields to the wider community, celebrating all things Indiana.”

Learn more about “The Art & Nature of Fun, presented by Newfields” here.

The post Theme Announced for 2024 Indiana State Fair appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Theme Announced for 2024 Indiana State Fair was originally published on wibc.com