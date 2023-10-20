INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time to step into the Winterlights wonderland at Newfields, and tickets will go on sale Tuesday!

If you have never explored Winterlights, imagine walking around an expansive garden lit with millions of lights. A display in front of Lilly House dances in time to music, and inside the Lilly House, there are cozy decorations.

And, this year’s event is expected to be even brighter than before, as nearly two million lights will be strung around The Garden at Newfields.

For the first time, you will also be able to head down the Twinkling Trail, as well as explore the updated Landscape of Light, check out unique shows and performances, and more.

You can also sip a hot chocolate as you stroll or get other drinks, snacks, and souvenirs to help you enjoy the experience. Each year, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana sell s’more kits that you can prepare over a fire.

Jonathan Wright, Executive Producer of Winterlights, says, “We are beyond ecstatic to finally bring the community an expanded and enhanced version of your favorite holiday tradition.”

Winterlights will run from November 19th to January 7th. You can get tickets here, starting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The post Celebrate the Holiday Season at Winterlights appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Celebrate the Holiday Season at Winterlights was originally published on wibc.com