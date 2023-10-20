Jim Jordan Fails to Become Speaker, Hoosier Leaders Respond

WASHINGTON — After three failed attempts to elect Ohio Representative Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the House, Hoosier Republicans are expressing their frustrations.

Jordan was hoping to be the next Speaker, following Congressman Steve Scalise’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ousting.

I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House. I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in—and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve. https://t.co/4EMpOuwtzy — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 3, 2023

But, given recent events, House Republicans are now looking for another nominee.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence Tweeted Friday, “Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever imagined eight Republicans partnering with every Democrat in Congress to throw out a Republican Speaker of the House.”

He later said those eight members of the GOP are part of “the chaos caucus.”

Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever imagined eight Republicans partnering with every Democrat in Congress to throw out a Republican Speaker of the House. All roads lead back to the eight members of what I call the chaos caucus who set all this into motion.… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 20, 2023

Congressman Jim Baird went one step further, saying the “paralysis on Capitol Hill is unacceptable.” He also noted his concerns about government funding, saying lawmakers have less than a month before it “runs dry.”

I'm incredibly disappointed that we've again failed to rally around a new Speaker. We have 28 days left before government funding runs dry. This paralysis on Capitol Hill is unacceptable. — Congressman Jim Baird (@RepJimBaird) October 20, 2023

In a statement he released Thursday, Representative Greg Pence the house is “wasting time,” deeming it “imperative” to elect a Speaker of the House “immediately.”

Now, all that remains is to wait until next week for efforts to continue. Without a Speaker, the House of Representatives is essentially at a standstill.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Jim Jordan Fails to Become Speaker, Hoosier Leaders Respond appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Jim Jordan Fails to Become Speaker, Hoosier Leaders Respond was originally published on wibc.com