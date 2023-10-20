FISHERS, IND — Indiana State Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a case involving the sexual assault of a child.
The assault on September 25th occurred on a trail on 113th Street and Florida Road.
The Indiana State Police and Fishers Police are asking anyone with any information, doorbell video, etc., to contact the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577.
The post ISP: Seeking Public’s Help in Child Sexual Assault Case in Fishers appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
ISP: Seeking Public’s Help in Child Sexual Assault Case in Fishers was originally published on wibc.com
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Woman Arrested for Helping Mother Commit Murder
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
10 Black Family-Friendly Activities To Explore This Fall
-
RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis
-
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Being Benched By Brooklyn Nets, Twitter Reacts