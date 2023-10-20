ISP: Seeking Public’s Help in Child Sexual Assault Case in Fishers

FISHERS, IND — Indiana State Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a case involving the sexual assault of a child.

The assault on September 25th occurred on a trail on 113th Street and Florida Road.

The Indiana State Police and Fishers Police are asking anyone with any information, doorbell video, etc., to contact the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577.

