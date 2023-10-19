Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is less than a month from release, so you know Activision is bringing out all the promotional big guns. A new film brings The Lobby—where you set up before counting down and launching into video gameplay—to real life and features NBA star Devin Booker, rapper 21 Savage and more.

The film was directed by David Leitch of Bullet Train and John Wick fame and also stars UK artist Central Cee, amongst others. The two-minute clip follows the operator KillSwitch as he preps for battle. That includes Booker asking if he’s got his squad ready and 21 Savage letting him know it’s about to be on. The film also features live-action takes on familiar in-game characters including Ghost, Gaz, and Graves next to celebs and civilians.

The song heard in the film is an original called “Call Me Revenge” that features bars from 21 Savage and singing from d4vd that was composed by One Republic’s Ryan Tedder.

Another interesting factoid is that director Leitch was a motion capture actor on the first Call of Duty game that dropped 20 years ago. Bruh.

“As we commemorate this monumental milestone for the Call of Duty franchise, we believe it’s essential to honor our player community through our work,” said Tyler Bahl, Head of Marketing at Activision, in a statement. “For the first time, ‘The Lobby’ features COD players, celebrities, and in-game characters squad-ing up together before a match. The film serves as a poignant reminder of our iconic tagline: ‘There is a soldier in all of us,’ which we are thrilled to reintroduce.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is out November 10. Watch The Lobby film below.

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Film With Devin Booker, 21 Savage & More Brings The Lobby To Life was originally published on hiphopwired.com