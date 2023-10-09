Ye aka Kanye West Allegedly Files For Cringe “YEWS” Trademark

Ye aka Kanye West has reportedly filed to trademark an eyebrow-raising phrase, “YEWS,” for a new slate of business ventures.

TMZ reportsr the filings—26 of them—were reportedly made on October 2 with the US Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) to trademark the phrase “YEWS”. While Ye is not explicitly named in these filings, the Ox Paha Inc. company that submitted the documents shares the same address as the rapper’s office in Los Angeles.

Intellectual property firm Gerben Law has compiled a listing of all of the trademark filings. The desired purpose of these filings reportedly is to use the “YEWS” phrase for multiple purposes including clothing, music, restaurants, real estate businesses, entertainment, financial services, and more.

The filings were made by Weeks Nelson, a company that Ye hired after his former legal team dropped him after his spree of making antisemitic remarks which began last October with a now-removed post on X, formerly known as Twitter which said “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” That and subsequent antisemitic remarks would lead Ye to see his business partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga, and The Gap severed in addition to being blocked from his social media accounts. When contacted, the firm did not comment.

The news of the intent to trademark a phrase that combines his name and the word “Jews” comes at a highly awkward time for Ye. The rapper has been spending the last few months in Europe with his wife, Bianca Censori, keeping somewhat of a low profile after his remarks (which culminated in him praising Hitler while appearing on the right-wing media host Alex Jones’ InfoWars podcast). West is reportedly working on a new album during this downtime. He made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Rome in August, and apart from that has come up in news items concerning leaks of previous work including audio from 2018 where he claimed Cardi B was an “industry plant.”

