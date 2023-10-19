Delphi Murders Suspect’s Legal Team Resigns, New Trial Date Expected Soon

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The previous legal team representing Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen intend to step away.

“The defense attorneys have withdrawn their representation of Mr. Allen,” said Special Judge Fran Gull during Thursday’s court hearing, “Mr. Baldwin made an oral motion to withdraw. I granted that oral motion to withdraw, and Mr. Rozzi will be submitting a written motion to withdraw, I’m assuming within the next couple of days.”

The first court hearing with news media present lasted less than five minutes. Richard Allen was not in the courtroom.

“They (Baldwin and Rozzi) have confirmed with the court that Mr. Allen’s financial situation remains static,” Judge Gull continued, “meaning that he continues to be entitled to appointed council.”

Allen’s now previous legal team has been publicly accused of leaking evidence to associates of Baldwin. Allen filed a motion Thursday morning requesting Baldwin and Rozzi remain his defense, but that won’t happen.

The January trial date will also need to be rescheduled, as Judge Gull believes the eventual new legal team will need more time to prepare “for a case of this magnitude.”

A new court date has been set for October 31st, just over a year since Allen’s arrest.

