YORKTOWN, Ind. — You may remember hearing about a so-called “rogue sheep” in Yorktown that went on the run earlier this month. Well, that sheep has finally been captured.
The Town of Yorktown posted an update to Facebook that said police found Rambo the sheep Wednesday evening. He was originally said to be on the loose on October 5th.
During the search, the community seemed to have some fun with the story.
In a comment under its original Facebook post, the town attached a picture of two cows and wrote, “These individuals were interrogated at length; seemed to think the search was moot.”
Rambo has now been checked by a vet. He is going to “live out the rest of his days” in an Amish community.
Town officials concluded their update by saying, “Best of luck in your new surroundings, Rambo!!!!”
The post “Rogue Sheep” Finally Found appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
