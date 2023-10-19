The Cleveland Browns beat the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon – shocking the NFL world!
Check out another music video recap from our very own DJ HazMatt!
DJ HazMatt Music Video Recap: Browns Beat 49ers! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
