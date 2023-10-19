Indiana GOP Picks Cyndi Carrasco To Finish Sandlin’s Term In State Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — Republicans in Marion County have named who will take over as state senator for Hoosiers in the southern parts of Indianapolis.

Senate District 36 was represented by Jack Sandlin for around a decade. He passed away earlier this year. The GOP has named Cyndi Carrasco to succeed him for the remainder of his term in the State Senate.

“I’m just humbled they are entrusting me to represent them at the Statehouse,” Carrasco said to Indy Politics.

Carrasco most recently tried and failed to become Marion County prosecutor. She was beaten by current prosecutor Ryan Mears (D) in the last election. In June Carrasco took over as general counsel and vice president of the University of Indianapolis.

Before her run for prosecutor, Carrasco served as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s deputy general counsel and ethics officer.

“Public safety is a topic of conversation that has just been part of the fabric of who I am. That’s definitely at the top,” Carrasco said of her priorities once she steps into the Statehouse in January. “The priority is making sure that I work with other people, that integrate myself into the fabric of the Senate, and that I’m an effective voice for the people of District 36.”

“While we are all still mourning the loss of Senator Sandlin, Hoosiers in the district should know they will be well represented by Cyndi,” said Indiana GOP chairwoman Anne Hathaway. “We are excited to have her join the rest of the Republican senate caucus to deliver results for District 36 and the rest of the state.”

Carrasco will fill the seat for the next year and in order to keep the seat she will have to seek election next year as Sandlin’s term was set to expire in November 2024.

