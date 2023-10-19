IMPD: Officers Involved in South Side Gas Station Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy Metro Police officer shot a man at a Speedway gas station on the city’s south side. Cops were there responding to an unrelated incident when the shooting happened.
The gas station is located in the 2000 block of Shelby Street.
Police say a witness alerted them about a man potentially having a warrant. After contacting him in his vehicle and issuing instructions, one officer fired their weapon. Police say the man was armed.
This story is developing. We will have more information as we get it.
