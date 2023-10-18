The highly anticipated joint album from Rick Ross and Meek Mill has finally announced a release date.
Yesterday Meek Mill took to Instagram to tease a trailer for the upcoming collab, titled Too Good To Be True. The first single Shaq & Kobe dropped just a couple weeks ago, and now we finally know when to expect the full project from the longstanding labelmates.
Too Good To Be True will be released on November 10.
Meek’s cinematic trailer for the new project features himself, Rick Ross, Diddy, and DJ Khaled.
Are you looking forward to the new music coming from the front runners at Maybach Music Group!?
Rick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Release Date For Upcoming Joint Album
