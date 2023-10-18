Fort Wayne Youth Center Expected to Reopen Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – After months of challenges that led to an unexpected closure, a youth center in Fort Wayne is getting ready to reopen.

The Jennings Center – which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary – closed near the end of July, after dealing with obstacles including staffing shortages. But, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation says it will reopen Monday.

July was not the first time the center had closed, as much of the facility’s staff is comprised of college students. That means certain seasons are easier for hiring than others.

Parks Director Steve McDaniel said students and staff who planned to spend time at the Jennings Center during its closure were sent to another facility.

Some community members expressed frustration about this at a recent City Council meeting. They argued that the closure was not made clear to many of the people it impacted.

Now, McDaniel is hoping to fill 30+ available job openings within the parks department. At this time, the starting pay for some positions is $15/hour.

