With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to make sure that Trick-Or-Treat participants get the right amount of candy for the kids. However, getting the right kind of candy is just as important.
As reported by the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy sales are expected to hit a whopping $3.6 billion this year. With that in mind, one has to know: What’s the most popular candy for Halloween this year?
As reported by CandyStore.com in its study of 15 years worth of sales data (2007-2022), the most popular Halloween candy nationally are Reese’s Cups, followed by M&Ms and Hot Tamales.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Diving deeper, CandyStore listed the top 3 Halloween candy in each state. In North Carolina, M&Ms are the #1 choice with 99,163 pounds sold. Reese’s Cups (last year’s winner) are in 2nd place with 86,055 pounds sold.
Rounding out NC’s top three are Hershey’s Mini Bars, with a sale of 80,871 pounds. They also made the national list at #9, right below candy corn…surprisingly.
For more data to help with your Halloween candy shopping, click here.
READ MORE
[display-post tag=”halloween” posts_per_page=”5″]
What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in North Carolina? was originally published on foxync.com
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Being Benched By Brooklyn Nets, Twitter Reacts
-
5 Ways To Rock The Corset Trend This Fall
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?