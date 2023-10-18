With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to make sure that Trick-Or-Treat participants get the right amount of candy for the kids. However, getting the right kind of candy is just as important.

As reported by the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy sales are expected to hit a whopping $3.6 billion this year. With that in mind, one has to know: What’s the most popular candy for Halloween this year?

As reported by CandyStore.com in its study of 15 years worth of sales data (2007-2022), the most popular Halloween candy nationally are Reese’s Cups, followed by M&Ms and Hot Tamales.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Diving deeper, CandyStore listed the top 3 Halloween candy in each state. In North Carolina, M&Ms are the #1 choice with 99,163 pounds sold. Reese’s Cups (last year’s winner) are in 2nd place with 86,055 pounds sold.

Rounding out NC’s top three are Hershey’s Mini Bars, with a sale of 80,871 pounds. They also made the national list at #9, right below candy corn…surprisingly.

For more data to help with your Halloween candy shopping, click here.

READ MORE

[display-post tag=”halloween” posts_per_page=”5″]

What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in North Carolina? was originally published on foxync.com