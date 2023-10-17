INDIANAPOLIS — Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory and secured 85 wins in six seasons, is the featured speaker at the Chamber’s annual dinner, addressing leadership during challenges.
The Indiana Chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, is on November 14 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Honors include:
NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year: Boone County
Dynamic Leader of the Year: Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director
Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year: U.S. Sen. Todd Young
Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year: Paul Thrift, Thompson Thrift CEO
A table for ten costs $1,995, and individual tickets are $195 each. Purchase at http://www.indianachamber.com/ad or call (800) 824-6885.
The post Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals was originally published on wibc.com
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Being Benched By Brooklyn Nets, Twitter Reacts
-
5 Ways To Rock The Corset Trend This Fall
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?