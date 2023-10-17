IMPD: Burglary Leads to Chase and Person Seriously Hurt on Indy’s Southwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis say there was a burglary and a police chase on the southwest side Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they were out on patrol on Kentucky Avenue at around 3 am. They say they got a call about a burglary in that area at a strip mall which has a bar, a dollar store, and other businesses.

After the burglary, an officer noticed a small, dark colored car and approached it. The driver sped away, which caused a chase.

During the chase, police say the driver missed a slight turn, went off the road, and slammed head-on into a tree near the intersections of McCarty and Corrill streets. That is about three miles away from the place where the cops think the burglary happened.

Two people got out of the car and tried to run. Investigators say they caught them using a drone and K9 officers. One of those arrested was the driver.

A third person in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Officers believe that person is under the age of 18.

