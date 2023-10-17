Spending Your Tax Money: How City Leaders Plan To Do That In 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a unanimous vote on how city leaders plan to spend your taxpayer money next year in Indianapolis.

All it took was a voice vote with all 25 members of the Indianapolis City-County Council voting in favor of the city’s 2024 spending plan, which in total encompasses around $1.5 billion in spending.

It’s the most amount of money the city plans to spend in the city’s history, an increase in spending by 6.7-percent compared to 2023. The largest chunk of that plan will be going to Indianapolis Metro Police in the sum of $324 million for investments in new technology to fight crime, like more surveillance cameras and gunshot detectors, but also to hire and retain 200 more police officers.

Council minority leader Brian Mowery (R) gave his support but added some clarification in regard to IMPD’s portion of the spending.

“I believe it is finally time rubber meets the road when it comes to recruiting and retention efforts (at IMPD),” Mowery said. “We have given eight years now of supportive budgets, only to fall short year in and year out. It is my hope that with this increased funding we will be able to figure out some of these issues.”

Councilor Ethan Evans (D), who has been unsupportive of spending plans in years past because of how money has been spent on public safety, cast a favorable vote this time around but, like Mowery, qualified his vote with an explanation of what he’d like to see happen.

“That is one of the most hot-button issues in the city is crime,” Evans said. “If we address all these root causes (of crime) in mental healthcare, housing, living wages, education, food security, transportation clothing, and hygiene and make these more affordable and accessible we will see a much larger drop in crime than more police and cameras.”

Another fair amount of taxpayer money will be going towards infrastructure improvements. The Department of Public Works is getting $232 million to make improvements to city streets, sidewalks, and other things, especially on side streets and neighborhoods that haven’t seen re-paving in years after many years of re-patching due to potholes and ware.

The investment in infrastructure was a big sticking point for Councilor Joshua Bain (R).

“My fear is we are heading towards a fiscal cliff when it comes to infrastructure funding,” Bain said. “We’ve definitely made some strong headway. But, the issue is we are still not even close to where we need to be. Even when we pass this budget, we are guaranteeing roads will be in worse condition this year than last year.”

Bain still voted in favor of the plan despite his reservations.

Now all that is left is for Mayor Joe Hogsett to sign off on the plan, which is the seventh balanced spending plan in his administration. Hogsett noted in a statement after the council’s approval that the city is using increased revenue to fund the plan and is not increasing taxes.

In a statement, Hogsett’s opponent for mayor, Jefferson Shreve (R), said:

“I’m glad to see the increased funding for public safety, but no amount of money is going to make Joe Hogsett an effective mayor. His budgets pass every year, without better results. Mayor Hogsett’s had eight years — it’s time for a change, and I look forward to leading our city under this budget.”

