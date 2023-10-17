NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man’s remains have been identified after 30 years, and police believe he was a victim of the so-called I-70 Strangler, Herb Baumeister.

You may remember hearing about Baumeister, a believed serial killer who possibly targeted gay men in the 1980s and 90s. Officials think he strangled most of his victims before leaving their bodies near I-70 or burying them on his property in Westfield.

Now, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who went missing in 1993.

Allen Livingston’s disappearance had gone unsolved for decades, but a DNA sample finally proved that his remains were among those found at Fox Hollow Farm.

Unfortunately, the public may never get true closure for these murders. Baumeister committed suicide in 1996, and he never took responsibility for the bodies that were found.

Recent technological advancements and new DNA samples are helping coroners identify some of the bodies that have been unidentified.

If you think Baumeister could have been responsible for the death of one of your family members, send a DNA sample of your family member to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The post Possible Victim of Herb Baumeister Identified appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Possible Victim of Herb Baumeister Identified was originally published on wibc.com