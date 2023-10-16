Hypebeast Alert: Louis Vuitton Is Releasing Vases Shaped Like Their Bags

Louis Vuitton is turning some of their most signature pieces into home decor. The brand is releasing vases shaped like their bags.

High Snobiety is reporting that the French label has created luxury container for your fresh flowers. The homewares are made of 100% porcelain and feature the company’s iconic logos. According to their website the “vase echoes the design of its iconic namesake. Signature details of the handbag, such as the Monogram pattern and S-lock hardware, are embossed on a delicate porcelain surface”. These pieces come in three different variations including the Petite Malle (their rectangular clutch offering), the Petite Boite Chapeau (a circular clutch) and the Noé BB (a slouch drawstring offering).

As expected these vases do not come cheap and actually carry a higher price tag than the actual bags. Elevated home decor is nothing new to the luxury fashion house. Most recently they have released a wide array of items including a $32,500 flower tower and a $9,350 lantern. Earlier this year Pharrell Williams unveiled his first ever collection as Creative Director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear line. The event featured a memorable performance from Skateboard P and Jay-Z. Since then Williams casted a then pregnant Rihanna to star in a campaign that featured LV’s Speedy Bag.

You can shop the porcelain vase collection here.

