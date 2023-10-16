Hogsett: Indianapolis Police Budget May Surpasses $300 Million

INDIANAPOLIS — The proposed budget for Indy Metro Police is approximately $300 million, representing a $10 million increase from the previous year and marking the department’s largest-ever budget. The spending plan also includes a 3% cost-of-living raise for officers by the collective bargaining agreement.

IMPD plans to purchase 750 dashboard cameras for patrol cars, acquire new ballistic gear, and replace 300 aging police cruisers. Additionally, they intend to expand the community response team, which handles 911 calls related to mental health issues.

The Indianapolis Mayoral election is next month. Incumbent Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing a record $1.5 billion spending plan for the city for 2024.

Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve believes that investing in resources to protect citizens from violent and property crimes is long overdue and crucial to improving safety and security in the city.

