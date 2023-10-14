INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police announced that an officer-involved shooting occurred on East Washington Street early Saturday morning.
Police say an off-duty officer – who has not yet been identified – was working security at Bubbaz Bar and Grill when a disagreement started.
Apparently, when the officer tried to help, a suspect shot at him as well. In response, he shot the suspect, who then went to the hospital in critical condition.
At this time, officers think two other people, a man and a woman, were shot.
The man went to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman later went to the hospital in stable condition. IMPD says the woman had left the bar and was found at a home a few minutes away.
It is not yet clear what led to the shootings.
The post IMPD: Officer-Involved Shooting Sends Suspect to the Hospital appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: Officer-Involved Shooting Sends Suspect to the Hospital was originally published on wibc.com
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
10 Saddest Character Exits From Black TV Shows
-
RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
On This Day October 3, 1975: Talib Kweli Was Born
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
5 Ways To Rock The Corset Trend This Fall
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop