Hendricks County Police: Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Strangulation, and Theft

BROWNSBURG, Ind.–A man was arrested in Indianapolis on Wednesday because police say he hit and kidnapped a woman in Hendricks County.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says Antonio Walker forced Keyona Walker into a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruz after they had been fighting and drove off just before 11 am Wednesday.

At some point after leaving the neighborhood onto Raceway Road, they believe Keyona was able to get her hands free and disable the vehicle by forcing it to park. That allowed her enough time to district Antonio and get out of the car and run for help.

Someone else told police that they saw Keyona running and picked her up. That person took her to a gas station while Antonio drove away.

Later, Keyona went back to her home and talked to Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She told them that Antonio “kicked in her front door with enough force to remove the hinges…strangled her, and stole her phone to prevent her from calling 911.” Then she said Antonio forced her into the car.

Walker was later found in Indianapolis by police and arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Antonio Walker now faces the following charges:

-Felony Kidnapping

-Felony Criminal Confinement

-Felony Burglary of Dwelling

-Felony Strangulation

-Felony Theft

-Misdemeanor Battery

-Misdemeanor Interfering with the Reporting of a Crime (since he’s accused of preventing the victim from using 911)

