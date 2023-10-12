ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man is facing a Murder charge after police say a woman he badly injured later died.
68-year-old Randy Scott was arrested last month for hurting 81-year-old Judy Annis at her home in South Bend. At the time, he was charged with Aggravated Battery and Possession of Methamphetamine.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Annis died Tuesday because of her injuries. As a result, Scott is now faces the following charges:
Count I: Murder, a Felony
Count II: Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony
Count III: Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony
The murder count carries a sentence of anywhere between 45 to 65 years. Aggravated Battery ranges anywhere from 3 to 16 years and the possession of methamphetamine could bring an additional 1 to 5 years if found guilty.
The post Mishawaka Man Facing Murder Charge After Woman He Assaulted Passes Away From Injuries Sustained appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Mishawaka Man Facing Murder Charge After Woman He Assaulted Passes Away From Injuries Sustained was originally published on wibc.com
