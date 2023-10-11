IMPD: One Person Dead, Two Hurt in Hotel Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Public Info Officer Samone Burris with Indianapolis Metro Police says it was a disturbance that eventually led to the shooting. An adult male died at the scene.

Another man and a woman were also shot and taken to the hospital. They’re in critical but stable condition, says IMPD.

Police say the incident was contained and detectives are not looking for a suspect.

