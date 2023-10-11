Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — A self-described pro-Palestine rally will be held on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis Thursday.

The event is called “Day of Resistance: Free Palestine”, in which supporters plan to call for United States aid to Israel be erased and for all “Palestinian political prisoners” to be freed.

This event was scheduled just days after Hamas terrorist groups launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing hundreds of people over the course of Saturday. Since then, Israel and Hamas have engaged in bloody battles with thousands of Israelis and Palestinians being killed, even civilians.

Nearly two dozen Americans have been killed and national security experts believe that number will grow. A man from Indianapolis is currently living in Israel, and his mother tells our newsgathering partners at WISH-TV that he’s had to seek protection in a bomb shelter.

The “Day of Resistance” event has been scheduled by Students for Justice in Palestine – Butler University, PSL Indianapolis, Jewish Voice for Peace – Indiana, the Indianapolis Liberation center, and ANSWER Indiana.

Jefferson Shreve, Republican candidate for Indianapolis mayor, issued this statement Wednesday in response:

“Americans must outwardly condemn brutality like what is happening in Israel. I call on Mayor Hogsett to join me in solidarity in publicly condemning the pro-Hamas rally being called “Day of Resistance” that is planned on Monument Circle Thursday. History has taught us silence or muted responses from political leaders provide a license to commit more evil. What Hamas did is barbaric, and we must stand with our ally Israel. Anti-American devotees of this terrorist group enjoy protected speech under our Constitution. As mayor, I would do everything in my power to stop a group with this vile outlook from assembling on property dedicated to Americans who have died for our country. I call on Hoosiers not to attend this rally celebrating brutality.”

It’s unclear how many people will show up and how this may, or may not, affect traffic.

