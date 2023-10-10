Rihanna stepped out in New York City clad in a swanky Dries Van Noten trench coat that we need in our closets this season!

Just last week, the “Umbrella” singer was styling with the fam in a frilly Bottega top and Balenciaga Pantaleggings. This week, the beauty mogul enjoyed a solo outing in the same Balenciaga Pantaleggings but with a different swag this week. She was spotted in New York City draped in a floor-length, textured trench coat that screamed sophistication. The double-breasted grey frock featured black buttons and oversized lapels. It looked cozy as it hugged the songstress’ curves.

Rihanna Rocks Dries Van Noten Coat

The mother of two completed her casual coat look with a striking red Bottega Venetta oversized bag, black square sunglasses, and diamond jewelry. The Fenty CEO wore her hair in long, loose waves that boasted gold highlights. And, of course, her makeup was on point.

Rih has been dubbed a fashion queen for a variety of reasons. She changed the trajectory of maternity wear, her red-carpet styles are epic, and her creativity is unmatched. But one of the main reasons she reigns as a fashion icon is her “I wear what I want” style spirit. We appreciate that even though she is rich beyond measure and can wear something different for every day of the year, she has no problem repeating great pieces. Our girl wore those Balenciaga boots two weeks in a row, making them look awesome both times. That, in our eyes, is style. Because it’s not about how many looks you can buy but how many looks you can create with the pieces you already have.

Rihanna Serves A Fly Fall Look In A Stylish Dries Van Noten Trench Coat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com