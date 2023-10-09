Pet Shop Boys Says Drake Didn’t Clear “West End Girls” Sample On New LP

Pet Shop Boys, a pop duo that dominated the charts in the ’80s and ’90s, says that Drake neglected to clear a sample of one of the United Kingdom group’s biggest hits. On Drake’s For All The Dogs album, the track “All The Parties” samples the song “West End Girls, one of the top songs from the Pet Shop Boys.

As reported by Deadline, Pet Shop Boys, which consist of bandmates Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, took to X to call out the fact that Drake sang a portion of “West End Girls” on “All The Parties,” an instance that apparently came as a shock to them.

Via their X page, Pet Shop Boys wrote, “Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.”

Given the fact that Drake worked on For All The Dogs up until its release last Friday (October 6), it’s possible that the proper paperwork didn’t make it to the band in time.

As we shared over the weekend, Drake has heard enough of the criticism from music pundits, lashing out at Joe Budden, who took shots at the rapper on his eponymously named podcast over the weekend.

It isn’t known if Drake settled the sample issue with the group as “All The Parties” is still present on his latest solo studio album.

