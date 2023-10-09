Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A former Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer was found dead at a park Sunday morning.

The Greenwood Police Department says they found Zane Hennig unresponsive in the parking lot of Craig Park, which is at the intersection of South Madison Avenue and County Road 900 North and right next to Our Lady of Greenwood School.

The Johnson County Coroner says they do not expect foul play, but a medical examination and toxicology report are both pending.

Hennig was hired by Greenwood Police on June 7, 2021 and resigned on August 10, 2023. He also previously worked for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hennig was also one of three officers who resigned after being accused of violating the department’s “information technology use policy.”

The other two officers who resigned are Jacob Hagist and Tyler Kintzele. Two other officers, Elijah Allen and Sam Bowen, could face termination.

The Greenwood Police Merit Commission will meet October 11 at 5 p.m. to make a decision about the employment of Bowen. The Commission will hear Allen’s case on October 30.

