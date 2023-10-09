Indiana Ranked 9th in United States in Money Wagered on Sports

STATEWIDE — A press release from nodepositrewards.com has the Hoosier state placed 9th overall in terms of states that spend the most money sports betting. Last year Hoosiers placed $4.4 billion in bets, as of now the state has placed an additional $2.2 billion for 2023.

According to the release the state is on par to match last years $4 billion total. The closing months of 2023 will likely see an up-tick in bets placed as the NFL season rolls on, the NBA and NHL seasons get underway, and the World Series will take place later this month.

The Indiana Gaming Commission publishes monthly tax numbers for gambling around the state on their web site. The latest report for the month of August says that in sports wagers alone Indiana collected $2.2 million in taxable revenue. For the 2023 fiscal year, Indiana has already collected $39.5 million in taxable revenue.

On a larger scale, the United States as a whole has seen yearly increases in sports betting. In 2020 the country’s total was $21 billion, increasing to $85 billion by 2022. This year the total is expected to pass the $100 billion mark.

Nevada was excluded from the list with gambling tourism to Las Vegas being an outlying factor.

