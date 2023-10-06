Dreamville’s Bas Attends ‘Call Of Duty: Next,’ New Album By End Of Year

Bas was amongst the gaming pros and influencers on hand for the Call Of Duty: NEXT event that went down on Thursday, October 5. It shouldn’t be a surprise since the Dreamville rapper is a proud gamer and longtime fan of the franchise, and was as excited as anyone else to get to previewing and playing Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Call Of Duty: NEXT showcased a sampling of the title’s new content including Multiplayer and Zombies as well as announcements about Call of Duty: Warzone—all in celebration of Call of Duty’s 20th anniversary. Bas was happy to be in the building. “I’m a fan man. I’m blessed to be here to get to play the game early to see all the cool callbacks— the maps they brought back,” Bas told Hip-Hop Wired. “I’m excited to see the new Warzone map. I’m just a gamer like anyone else.”

Bas isn’t just anyone considering he’s part of the Dreamville roster, and dropped a heater featuring his mans J. Cole called “Passports Bros” this past summer (more on that later). The Queens, by way of Paris, France rapper actually credits gaming with building chemistry between him and his collaborators, like renowned producer Boi-1da (Drake, Nas). “Me and him were cool acquaintances for a lot of the earlier part of my career but it wasn’t until we started gaming together and really speaking every night that our collaborative bond formed,” explains Bas, who also counts engineer Mixed by Ali, producer T-Minus and sometime J. Cole as among his regular gaming crew for Call of Duty and Warzone, amongst other titles.

He adds, “It’s almost like a business call but we’re playing a game and keeping in touch. 1da might be like ‘Yo, I did this beat tonight I gotta send it to you,’ he’ll text it to me mid-game. It’s a good way to stay present, stay in each other’s lives. We’re all so busy, we’re all in different parts of the country or we’re on tour. That’s kind of the one constant, you can get on, see who’s online, get in the chat with them, run a few games and just catch up.”

Video games and Hip-Hop have long been linked but formulating joints over the system group chat surely wasn’t on the bingo card of any Rap pioneer. But the joy both elements bring make the union inevitable. “We might tour seven, eight months out of the year. So those breaks where we get to come home that’s mostly what I’m doing. I’m gaming, I’m seeing the family,” explains Bas. “I’m not trying to go out and party, I just came off tour. It’s therapeutic to me honestly. Just to get on and talk to my friends. There’s a lot of value in the communication and the community of it.”

And yes, Bas has new music on deck—his new album, titled We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up, drops…soon, via Dreamville/Interscope. “I was trying to give y’all the date but there’s some paperwork [so] the label’s got me a little hush hush. But definitely before the end of the year.”

For us civilians, the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Open Multiplayer Beta will be available starting Friday, October 6 and throughout the weekend. XBox and PC gamers will get their turn next weekend. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III proper will launch on November 10, 2023.

Dreamville’s Bas Attends ‘Call Of Duty: Next,’ New Album By End Of Year was originally published on hiphopwired.com