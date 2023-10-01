Lori Harvey knows how to serve a look – especially during Fashion Week!

The fashion guru stepped out in Paris for the city’s annual Fashion Week and gave us another whirlwind look, this time in a short Ferragmo mini dress that’s to die for. The beaut wore the navy, patent leather mini dress before stepping out for a night in the romantic city. She wore sheer tights and black pumps to make the look perfect for fall. She also accessorized the ensemble with an array of silver bracelets that she wore on one arm and stud earrings in her ears.

The model wore her bob in fluffy curls which was pulled over to one side of her face, which of course was beat to perfection. To round out her coordinated slay, she carried a white handbag from Hermes.

The SKN by LH founder shared her stunning look on her Instagram page, captioning the photo dump with a water drop emoji.

Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/loriharvey/?hl=en&img_index=1

Harvey’s latest look comes just a few days after she stole the show in another Ferragamo look, this time during Milan Fashion Week. It was here that she gave us one of our favorite looks so far this season where she was decked out in red Ferragamo from head to toe, including a red turtleneck and red tailored slacks. She also wore a matching red trench coat that swept the floor and gave us the perfect oversized effect.

To complement this ensemble, Harvey accessorized with a white leather bag that featured silver hardware and held the bag under her arm while posing for photos. She also wore a pair of large black sunglasses and diamond studs to give the look a pop.

Lori Harvey completely owns Fashion Week from city to city and we can’t wait to see what she rocks next!

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks

Lori Harvey Turns Heads In Ferragamo During Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com