My Last-Minute Custom Metallic Denim Renaissance World Tour Look Cost Under $150

When Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour (RWT), I instantly conjured up an ensemble. I imagined wearing a vintage graphic tee, distressed jeans, and comfortable shoes. Then the concert footage began circulating the internet, and I saw the gworls and guys applying pressure with their themed outfits that paid homage to the queen’s disco vibe for this album. While I loved seeing all the cowboy gear and silver ensembles, I wasn’t persuaded to change my look. I stayed true to my original outfit vision and figured I would complete my concert attire with a gold fringe jacket for a touch of shimmer, to allign with the disco essence.

But then Beyoncé hit us with the silver fashion request, and I panicked. Did she not know that I and thousands of other fans already had outfits picked out? I usually don’t follow the crowd, but I love fashion-themed events. And for this epic tour, I wanted to be in formation. After going back and forth about my outfit for a day or so, I realized the “Energy” singer requested silver fashion for Virgo season only. And the concert I was attending happened to fall a day or so after the singer’s birthday season was over. The zodiac sign timeline saved me. But her request still weighed heavy on my fashionable heart. Because even without Bey’s request, it was understood that metallics were the vibe for the tour. And, when the queen sets a tone, thou shall oblige.

MY Renaissance Fashion Look

So, I did. A week before the tour’s Nola leg, I frantically contacted my sis and couturier, April Alexander, at Black Hundo for a custom look. We put our heads together and created my silver metallic denim set. I found the shorts at American Eagle for $50 and the vintage denim jacket on eBay for $17. I sent them to April, and she gave the pieces a chrome makeover for $65. And just like that, my Renaissance World Tour outfit was born.

I chose to rock my metallic garb with no t-shirt underneath so that the focal point could be the denim itself. I paired it with silver boots, Amazon silver sunshades, and a metallic silver mini purse from Forever 21.

When I got to the arena in New Orleans, I felt connected. I was glad I decided to go along with the chrome-themed look and was even more pleased that I didn’t break the bank.

Style is all about ingenuity. And while I am a fan of high-end quality pieces, I understand that sometimes great fashion has nothing to do with expense but everything to do with the person rocking the look and their creativity. Because, like Queen Beyoncé said, “I pull up, and these clothes look so good, ’cause I’m in that hoe.”

My Last-Minute Custom Metallic Denim Renaissance World Tour Look Cost Under $150 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com