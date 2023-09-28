Brickyard Weekend Returns to Oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Brickyard Weekend is returning to the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024.

NASCAR say it will celebrate its 30th anniversary at the “Racing Capital of the World” July 20-21, 2024. The lineup is supposed to include the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 on Saturday, July 20, and the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on Sunday, July 21.

“While it’s been exciting to watch the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers tackle the IMS road course over the last three years, being back on the oval for the 30th anniversary is a much-anticipated homecoming for drivers and fans alike,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Whether you’ve been with us all 30 years or are a new fan, the celebration as we ‘come back around’ will be can’t-miss and truly unforgettable.”

The inaugural Brickyard 400 was on August 6, 1994 with Hoosier Jeff Gordon winning the first of his five Brickyard 400 races. It was also the first racing event other than the Indianapolis 500 to be held at IMS since 1916.

From 1994 to 2020, the race was on the 2.5-mile oval before shifting to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course over the last three years as part of a tripleheader weekend with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Tickets go on sale to the general public later this fall.

Michael McDowell won the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in 2023, while Ty Gibbs was the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard presented by Advance Auto Parts.

The last NASCAR Cup Series winner on the oval was Kevin Harvick in 2020.

