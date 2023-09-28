Usher Almost Serenaded Gabrielle Union At His Paris Concert, But No “Smoke” With Dwyane Wade

Over the past few months, Usher’s career has experienced a rebirth of sorts thanks to the unexpected “controversy” that led to Keke Palmer and her baby daddy getting into a social media squabble, and more recently, landing the coveted halftime gig at the 2024 NFL Super Bowl.

Now, one of the GOAT R&B singers of the ’90s is once again the topic of discussion. Usher almost caused more couple drama by comedically declining to serenade Dwayne Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, at one of his concerts in France Sunday (Sept. 24).

The Huffpost is reporting that the Wade and Union were taking in Usher’s show at the La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt when the singer began to sing his hit single “Boyfriend” right in front of the happily married couple. But instead of performing the entire song in front of Gabrielle and Dwyane, Usher cut the song off before telling the crowd “Let’s not get carried away. This is Dwyane Wade, I ain’t crazy. This man could knock my whole head off and then dunk it.”

Dwyane Wade is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, according to NBA.com. Several sites have Usher’s height listed at around 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Unless Usher takes boxing lessons or practices mixed martial arts, he was right not to try to swoon Gabrielle Union at his show.

The Huffpost reports:

Although Usher’s moment with Union and Wade appeared to be in good fun, his concert serenades have sparked drama in the past. A video of Usher serenading Keke Palmer at a concert during his Las Vegas residency in July went viral after Palmer’s boyfiend, Darius Jackson, shared the clip on social media to mom-shame her over her attire. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson wrote of Palmer, who wore a sheer Givenchy dress and bodysuit to Usher’s Vegas show. Keke Palmer’s baby daddy is somewhere wishing Usher had the same respect for him that he has for Dwayne Wade. He didn’t. Check out the clip of Usher almost serenading Gabrielle Union below and let us know your thoughts about his move in the comments section below.

