Register To Attend Erica Campbell’s Album Release + Concert In Indy!

Register below to attend Erica Campbell’s album release party and concert on October 5th at New Direction Church!
Album being released: “I Love You”
Address: 5530 East 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46218
Doors open: 6:30PM
Show start: 7:30PM
Host: Lamar Campbell!
*If you do not register and attend you will be directed to an overflow room to watch the performance through a live feed.*
We can’t wait to see you there!
